Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 695,882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 134,315 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd were worth $8,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMF. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,959 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 19,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Albert L. Richey acquired 5,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $52,116.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of KMF opened at $10.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.31. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $12.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

