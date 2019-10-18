KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KDDI CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KDDI CORP/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KDDIY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.67. 167,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,349. KDDI CORP/ADR has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.60. The company has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.15.

About KDDI CORP/ADR

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au brand; MVNO services; and fixed-line services, including FTTH services under the au Hikari brand, as well as CATV and other services.

