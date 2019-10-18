Keller Group’s (KLR) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Keller Group (LON:KLR) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

KLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of LON KLR opened at GBX 544.12 ($7.11) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 608.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 644.21. The firm has a market cap of $392.06 million and a PE ratio of -10.97. Keller Group has a twelve month low of GBX 463 ($6.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 742 ($9.70).

In other news, insider Michael Speakman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 570 ($7.45) per share, with a total value of £114,000 ($148,961.19).

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

