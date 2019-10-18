KeyCorp Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research report issued on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy producer will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $390.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.78 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price objective on PDC Energy to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wolfe Research raised PDC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded PDC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.59.

PDCE opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.95. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $53.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 31,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 22,678 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,135 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 92,149 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $52,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

