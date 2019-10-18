KeyCorp Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT)

KeyCorp reissued their hold rating on shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a research report report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LYFT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on LYFT from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on LYFT to $75.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded LYFT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on LYFT in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on LYFT in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.15.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. LYFT has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $88.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average of $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.98. The company had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LYFT will post -11.38 EPS for the current year.

In other LYFT news, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $1,627,850.00. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $3,647,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,563,370.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LYFT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LYFT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LYFT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of LYFT by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

