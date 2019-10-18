Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Insider Michael R. Blackman Sells 375 Shares

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) insider Michael R. Blackman sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $13,856.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael R. Blackman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kforce alerts:

On Friday, August 2nd, Michael R. Blackman sold 428 shares of Kforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $14,573.40.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $37.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.41. The firm has a market cap of $903.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.24. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.95 and a 52 week high of $39.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $338.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.81 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 9.73%. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Kforce by 200.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kforce by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kforce by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Kforce by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Kforce by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kforce in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

See Also: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.