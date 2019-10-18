Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$22.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Laurentian set a C$19.75 price target on Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.75 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$19.75 to C$20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.72.

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$19.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.35, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.12. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of C$15.34 and a 52-week high of C$21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.59.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

