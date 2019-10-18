Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.36%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Deborah Macdonald acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,328 shares in the company, valued at $603,830.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 71,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,442,477.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 204,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,330.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 705,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,007,550. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotia Howard Weill initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

