Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) Shares Bought by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.08% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 561,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,441,000 after buying an additional 272,134 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 24,289 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth about $8,860,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.0% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,484,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $36.77 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $23.27 and a 12-month high of $39.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.53.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KNX. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $39.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

In related news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $58,091.04. Also, COO Kevin Quast sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $156,892.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.