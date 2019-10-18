Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust reduced its position in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Knowles were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the second quarter valued at about $19,276,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the third quarter valued at about $18,360,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the second quarter valued at about $10,753,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 100.0% during the second quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,310,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the second quarter valued at about $7,324,000.

In related news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 4,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total value of $79,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,487 shares in the company, valued at $689,050.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 20,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,276,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,538 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE KN opened at $21.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.85. Knowles Corp has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Knowles had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Knowles Corp will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Craig Hallum set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Knowles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

