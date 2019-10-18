Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:KRYS)’s share price rose 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.71 and last traded at $38.65, approximately 131,801 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 143,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.92.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim set a $81.00 target price on Krystal Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $57.50 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 49.80, a current ratio of 49.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $621.43 million, a PE ratio of -38.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Janney sold 88,684 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $4,120,258.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,186.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Krystal Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

Recommended Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.