Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 654 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.0% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,623,000 after acquiring an additional 50,784 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 12.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 861,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,838,000 after acquiring an additional 95,408 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 17.9% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 267,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,725,000 after acquiring an additional 40,642 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 6.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $145,973.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lars Ottersgard sold 4,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $481,919.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,532 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ opened at $98.10 on Friday. Nasdaq Inc has a twelve month low of $75.49 and a twelve month high of $105.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.06 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.30.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

