Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Decreases Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACAD. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 17,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.76. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $44.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.08. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.45% and a negative return on equity of 70.97%. The firm had revenue of $83.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACAD. HC Wainwright set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.87.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $118,275.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,402.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,562,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 97,942 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,880 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

