Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCV. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 494,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 18,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after acquiring an additional 75,460 shares in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VCV opened at $12.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74. Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $13.55.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0481 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%.

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

