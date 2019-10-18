LAIX (LAIX) vs. Its Peers Financial Comparison

LAIX (NYSE: LAIX) is one of 48 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare LAIX to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get LAIX alerts:

This table compares LAIX and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LAIX -49.16% -303.35% -42.85% LAIX Competitors 734.96% -405.01% -5.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.4% of LAIX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for LAIX and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LAIX 0 2 0 0 2.00 LAIX Competitors 295 962 1062 46 2.36

LAIX currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 104.40%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 31.39%. Given LAIX’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe LAIX is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LAIX and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LAIX $92.68 million -$70.99 million -1.14 LAIX Competitors $532.56 million $33.76 million 8.73

LAIX’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than LAIX. LAIX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

LAIX peers beat LAIX on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About LAIX

LAIX Inc., an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc. LAIX Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for LAIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LAIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.