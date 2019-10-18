Lambda Market Capitalization Achieves $19.48 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Lambda token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Huobi, BitMax and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $19.48 million and approximately $21.11 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00228795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.11 or 0.01144960 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00029761 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00089424 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda's total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 630,943,768 tokens. Lambda's official website is www.lambda.im. Lambda's official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitMax, Huobi and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

