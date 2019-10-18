LanaCoin (LANA) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last week, LanaCoin has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One LanaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. LanaCoin has a total market capitalization of $89,700.00 and $4.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kambria (KAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Golfcoin (GOLF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

LanaCoin Coin Profile

LANA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,127,060,194 coins. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LanaCoin is lanacoin.com.

LanaCoin Coin Trading

LanaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LanaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LanaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

