LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) & Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) Head-To-Head Comparison

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) and Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.6% of LegacyTexas Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of Ottawa Savings Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of LegacyTexas Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Ottawa Savings Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LegacyTexas Financial Group and Ottawa Savings Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LegacyTexas Financial Group 32.39% 13.08% 1.54% Ottawa Savings Bancorp 14.16% 3.82% 0.69%

Dividends

LegacyTexas Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Ottawa Savings Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. LegacyTexas Financial Group pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LegacyTexas Financial Group and Ottawa Savings Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LegacyTexas Financial Group $464.22 million 4.56 $154.18 million $2.90 14.86 Ottawa Savings Bancorp $13.38 million 3.04 $1.99 million N/A N/A

LegacyTexas Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Savings Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LegacyTexas Financial Group and Ottawa Savings Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LegacyTexas Financial Group 0 6 0 0 2.00 Ottawa Savings Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

LegacyTexas Financial Group presently has a consensus price target of $42.39, suggesting a potential downside of 1.65%. Given LegacyTexas Financial Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LegacyTexas Financial Group is more favorable than Ottawa Savings Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

LegacyTexas Financial Group has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ottawa Savings Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LegacyTexas Financial Group beats Ottawa Savings Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LegacyTexas Financial Group

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company's lending products comprise commercial and consumer real estate loans; secured and unsecured commercial and industrial loans; permanent loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences; construction and land loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, including new and used automobile loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by savings deposits. It also provides insurance and title services. As of January 23, 2018, the company had 3 administrative offices, 44 full-service branches, and 1 commercial loan production office located in Houston, Texas, as well as a Warehouse Purchase Program office located in Littleton, Colorado. The company was formerly known as ViewPoint Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. in January 2015. LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Ottawa Savings Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts. It also provides one-to-four family residential, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising auto, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois.

