Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 43,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 207,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 47,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 175,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCM remained flat at $$21.52 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,310. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.44 and a one year high of $22.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average is $21.32.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.0498 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

