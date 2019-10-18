Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 13,313 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 49.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,313 shares during the period. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SH. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $649,000. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 333,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

SH stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.94. 7,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,031,255. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average is $26.80. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12 month low of $25.84 and a 12 month high of $33.59.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1067 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

