Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 588 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

RSP stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.88. The stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,299. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $110.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.56.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.5201 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

