Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Holdings Trimmed by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 66,523 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Leidos by 958.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,113,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $326,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,716 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,375,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $269,537,000 after acquiring an additional 307,860 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Leidos by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,415,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,711,000 after acquiring an additional 725,477 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Leidos by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,133,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,544,000 after acquiring an additional 114,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 933,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,540,000 after acquiring an additional 195,775 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LDOS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.46. 14,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,557. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $89.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.05%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $42,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,168.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Citigroup downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays began coverage on Leidos in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

