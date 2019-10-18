LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys 43,427 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 89.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,427 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up 1.7% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 85.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 181.9% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 52.9% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,521. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.93. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $32.61.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1274 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

