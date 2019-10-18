LexAurum Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period.

FPE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,414. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.44.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.0946 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

