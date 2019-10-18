LexAurum Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. ONEOK makes up about 0.9% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 13,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Investments lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 9,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $69.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,870. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.23. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $77.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 19.30%. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their target price on shares of ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $79.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

