LexAurum Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLY. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 534.7% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 521,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,257,000 after purchasing an additional 439,193 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,100,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 466,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 324,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,918,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,703,000 after buying an additional 21,068 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.83. The stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,562. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.89 and a 200 day moving average of $66.91. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $70.65.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.2387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

