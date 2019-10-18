LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $750,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,966,000 after purchasing an additional 32,243,310 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 15.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,889 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,698,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225,080 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 20.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,023,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5,235.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,696,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,823 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.26.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $3,292,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 174,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,563,950.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $747,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,603.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,638 shares of company stock valued at $23,411,372 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,656,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,506,567. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.47. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $55.92. The stock has a market cap of $228.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

