LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 402 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 743,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,492,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 430,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,328,000 after acquiring an additional 33,126 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 34,437 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period.

Shares of PHO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,868. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.21. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $37.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.0328 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

