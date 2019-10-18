Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.67

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 32196 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.58.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 target price on Lexington Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lexington Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $80.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.61 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 84.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.71%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

