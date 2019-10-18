Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Receives $10.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several research firms have commented on LXP. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price target on Lexington Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,630,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,179,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,749,000 after buying an additional 60,700 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 7,403.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 210,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 207,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 131,277 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LXP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.59. 15,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,934. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 84.56%. The firm had revenue of $80.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.71%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.