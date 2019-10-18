LHT (LHT) Price Hits $0.0044

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. LHT has a market cap of $217,541.00 and approximately $930.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Alterdice, P2PB2B and Exrates. In the last seven days, LHT has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005621 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 45% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 65.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000109 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT Coin Profile

LHT is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and Alterdice. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

