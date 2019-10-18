Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Sets New 12-Month High at $109.57

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $109.57 and last traded at $109.38, with a volume of 672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.02.

LBRDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.57.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 291.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series A had a net margin of 504.89% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. 12.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series A Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

