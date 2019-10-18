Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.54

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $43.54 and last traded at $43.32, with a volume of 269580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.32.

LSXMA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 2.40%.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $95,891.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian J. Wendling sold 14,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $559,084.51.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 36.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 18.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 3.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

