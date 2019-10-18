Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bellway (LON:BWY)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BWY. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Bellway in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 3,538 ($46.23) price objective for the company. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,790 ($49.52) price objective (up previously from GBX 3,620 ($47.30)) on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Friday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bellway presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,642.92 ($47.60).

Shares of Bellway stock opened at GBX 3,394 ($44.35) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,187.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,983.79. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of GBX 333.45 ($4.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,562 ($46.54).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Bellway’s previous dividend of $50.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

