Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Loungers (LON:LGRS)

Loungers (LON:LGRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LGRS. Peel Hunt restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of Loungers in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

LGRS opened at GBX 199.50 ($2.61) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 200.83. The stock has a market cap of $184.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16. Loungers has a one year low of GBX 197.25 ($2.58) and a one year high of GBX 227.90 ($2.98).

Loungers Company Profile

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. It operates 146 cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

