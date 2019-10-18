LiDCO Group plc (LON:LID) Insider Peter Grant Acquires 121,708 Shares

LiDCO Group plc (LON:LID) insider Peter Grant purchased 121,708 shares of LiDCO Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £4,868.32 ($6,361.32).

Shares of LON:LID opened at GBX 4.25 ($0.06) on Friday. LiDCO Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 3.29 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 5.50 ($0.07). The stock has a market cap of $10.62 million and a P/E ratio of -5.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.51.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of LiDCO Group in a report on Tuesday.

About LiDCO Group

LiDCO Group Plc develops, manufactures, and sells hemodynamic monitoring equipment in the United Kingdom, the United States, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company provides a range of closed and open pressure monitoring sets for use in the ICU, operating department, and Cath labs; and Stimpod NMS 450X, a quantitative neuromuscular blocking agent monitor.

