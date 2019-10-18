Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Life Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Life Storage by 228.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Life Storage by 61.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Life Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Life Storage news, Director Charles E. Lannon sold 2,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $206,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,124,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $157,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,409.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $679,690 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LSI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Life Storage from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Life Storage from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

LSI opened at $106.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.33. Life Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $107.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.96 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 37.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Life Storage Inc will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.60%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

