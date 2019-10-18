Lightpaycoin (LPC) Price Tops $0.0022

Lightpaycoin (CURRENCY:LPC) traded up 19.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 18th. Lightpaycoin has a market cap of $12,901.00 and approximately $80.00 worth of Lightpaycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lightpaycoin has traded 52.2% higher against the US dollar. One Lightpaycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lightpaycoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00229184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.01131397 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00029729 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00089589 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Lightpaycoin

Lightpaycoin’s total supply is 5,803,455 coins and its circulating supply is 5,793,754 coins. The official website for Lightpaycoin is lightpaycoin.org. Lightpaycoin’s official Twitter account is @LightPayCoin.

Buying and Selling Lightpaycoin

Lightpaycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Crex24, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightpaycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightpaycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightpaycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightpaycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightpaycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.