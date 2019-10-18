LinkEye Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.42 Million (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One LinkEye coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, DigiFinex, OKEx and Bitbns. During the last week, LinkEye has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. LinkEye has a total market cap of $2.42 million and $1.10 million worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00229030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.01135217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00029560 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00089027 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LinkEye

LinkEye was first traded on November 21st, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LinkEye Coin Trading

LinkEye can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Huobi, Bitbns and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LinkEye should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LinkEye using one of the exchanges listed above.

