Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Linx S.A. operates as a software development company. It designs and develops management and performance software for retail, as well as focuses on payment options and digital transformation. The company serves automotive, e-commerce, pharmacy, laundries, fashion and electronic industries. Linx S.A. is based in SP, Brazil. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Linx and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Shares of Linx stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,918. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86. Linx has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $9.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new stake in Linx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,889,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $682,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Linx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Linx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,824,000.

About Linx

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.

