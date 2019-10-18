Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Boosted by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,765 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.9% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2,992.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.4% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,192,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 78.5% in the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 44.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 67.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,257,000 after buying an additional 27,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. UBS Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.64.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total value of $366,596.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,209. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. purchased 1,354 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $376.32 per share, with a total value of $509,537.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,537.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LMT opened at $379.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $241.18 and a one year high of $399.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $385.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.30.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

