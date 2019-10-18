Loki 1-Day Volume Tops $25,079.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Loki coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00004028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Loki has a market capitalization of $13.96 million and approximately $25,079.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loki has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,977.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.30 or 0.02185757 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.99 or 0.02670971 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00670647 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012611 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00712927 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00055628 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00452916 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012565 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 43,443,904 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog. Loki’s official website is loki.network. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

