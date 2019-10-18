Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

LOMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Santander upgraded Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of LOMA opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $690.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average of $9.21. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the second quarter worth $71,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the second quarter worth $76,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the second quarter worth $143,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the second quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the second quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

