Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut Londonmetric Property to an underweight rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector performer rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 207 ($2.70).

LMP stock opened at GBX 229 ($2.99) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06. Londonmetric Property has a 12-month low of GBX 171.50 ($2.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 228 ($2.98). The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 213.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 206.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Londonmetric Property’s payout ratio is 0.47%.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

