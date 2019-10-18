Longbow Research Downgrades Brunswick (NYSE:BC) to Neutral

Longbow Research downgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

BC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Brunswick from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Brunswick from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Brunswick from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Brunswick from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.74.

BC stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,261. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.72. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $60.23.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Brunswick had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

In other Brunswick news, CFO William Metzger sold 15,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $834,349.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,724,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 4,344.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,033,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,271 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,287,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,012,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,605,000 after purchasing an additional 934,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,343,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

