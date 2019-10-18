Longtable Group (ASX:LON) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Longtable Group Ltd (ASX:LON) traded down 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.16 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.16 ($0.11), 172,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.17 ($0.12).

The firm has a market cap of $33.14 million and a PE ratio of -0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Longtable Group Company Profile (ASX:LON)

Longtable Group Limited manufactures and sells food and beverage products under the Maggie Beer brand. It also offers dairy food and beverage products, such as milk, yogurt, cheese, and others under the Paris Creek brand. The company was formerly known as Primary Opinion Limited and changed its name to Longtable Group Limited in November 2017.

