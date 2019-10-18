Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Receives $23.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

LMNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luminex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Luminex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

In other Luminex news, CEO Nachum Shamir bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $98,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Luminex by 7.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Luminex by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,495,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,787,000 after buying an additional 34,902 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Luminex by 22.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 93,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 17,178 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Luminex by 17.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 341,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 50,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Luminex by 27.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 145,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 31,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMNX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,984. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Luminex has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Luminex had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $83.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Luminex will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a boost from Luminex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

