Lunes (LUNES) Price Tops $0.0037 on Top Exchanges

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. During the last seven days, Lunes has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. Lunes has a market cap of $560,268.00 and approximately $6,907.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunes coin can currently be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00229835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.42 or 0.01146778 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00029817 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00089632 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lunes Coin Profile

Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunes’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lunes’ official website is lunes.io.

Buying and Selling Lunes

Lunes can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

