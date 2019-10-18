M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Wedbush

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MHO. ValuEngine cut M/I Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded M/I Homes from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut M/I Homes from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. M/I Homes has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.67.

NYSE:MHO traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,229. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 6.10. M/I Homes has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $39.98.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $623.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.04 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 4.58%. M/I Homes’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that M/I Homes will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 148,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $4,774,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 77,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $2,475,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,235,425 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter valued at $264,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter valued at $1,316,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 161.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 359,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after buying an additional 222,048 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the second quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of M/I Homes by 6.7% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

