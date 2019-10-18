M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) Plans GBX 1.90 Dividend

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

WINK stock opened at GBX 120 ($1.57) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19. M Winkworth has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 134.57 ($1.76). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 113.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 116.23.

M Winkworth Company Profile

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

